Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,523.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,513.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

