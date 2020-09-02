California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of RealPage worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealPage stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.02. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

