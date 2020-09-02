Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Watsco worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $248.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

