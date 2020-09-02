Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 20,478 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

