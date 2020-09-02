California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.22 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $73,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 578,094 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.