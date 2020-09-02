Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Repligen worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Repligen by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.52, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,450,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

