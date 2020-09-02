Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,513.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,523.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

