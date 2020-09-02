SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

