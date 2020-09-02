California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,655 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Immunomedics worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $45.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

