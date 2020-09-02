Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,279,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $21,615,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $206.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

