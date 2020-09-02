Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 55,004 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 214.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

