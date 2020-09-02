Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $189.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

