Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

