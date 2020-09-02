Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of MTS Systems worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MTS Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MTS Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTSC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.