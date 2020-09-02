Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IONS. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.