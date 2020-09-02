Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

