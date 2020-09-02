Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 55,004 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Nordson Co. Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in Selective Insurance Group
Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer
