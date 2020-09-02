2,067 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of GNRC opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

