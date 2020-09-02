Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King increased their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.