Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,507 shares of company stock worth $2,236,926. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

