Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of PRGS opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.