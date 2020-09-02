Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

ZS stock opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at $21,062,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Insiders sold 135,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,507,774 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.