PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 32.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

