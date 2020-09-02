AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZZ by 3,908.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 3,309.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on AZZ to $44.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.