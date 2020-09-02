State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after acquiring an additional 825,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,001.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $210,364 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.