Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

