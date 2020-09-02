Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,100 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 209,727 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 171,330 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

