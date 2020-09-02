Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $242,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $220.29 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

