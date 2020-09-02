PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,078 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $82,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 599,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PNM Resources by 223.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

