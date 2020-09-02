State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of News by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

