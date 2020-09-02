State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

