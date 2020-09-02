$131.69 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $131.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $135.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $534.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

