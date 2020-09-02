$131.69 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $131.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $135.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $534.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

2,067 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in LCI Industries
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Progress Software Corp Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA
