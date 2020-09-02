US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $333.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.25.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

