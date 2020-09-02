Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $3,320,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.