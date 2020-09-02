Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $151.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

