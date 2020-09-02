Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

