Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 983.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9,022.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

