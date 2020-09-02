Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,492 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 33.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,000 shares of company stock worth $12,668,740. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

