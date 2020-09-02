Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

