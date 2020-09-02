Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 707,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 657,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 470,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after buying an additional 401,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after buying an additional 240,718 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

