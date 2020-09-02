Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 452.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.