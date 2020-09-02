Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average of $278.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $324.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

