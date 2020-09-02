Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,680 over the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $26.99 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.