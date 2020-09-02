Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. BRP reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 3.47.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

