W Joseph Payne Sells 3,795 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Joseph Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

