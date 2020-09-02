-$0.23 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.62). EQT posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

NYSE EQT opened at $15.60 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $45,397,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

