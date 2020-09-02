Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

