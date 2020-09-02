Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the July 30th total of 502,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $86,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

