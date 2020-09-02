Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of AAXN opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,699 shares of company stock worth $243,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

