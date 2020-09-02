Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,437 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.88 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

