Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,098 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

